Minor killed in UP for rejecting neighbour’s proposal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 7th November 2022 2:20 pm IST
Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly strangled to death by her neighbour whose marriage proposal she had rejected, has been found in a sugar cane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The accused was identified as Sonu Banjara.

The victim had gone missing from her home on November 5 and her body was found in the field in Hajipur village the following day.

Also Read
Karnataka Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Accused seer drugged, abused girls

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinit Jaiswal said a case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested.

The girl’s father in a complaint alleged that the accused was pressurising his daughter for marriage and had also threatened his family.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, the SSP added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button