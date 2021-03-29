Minor rape survivor tied, made to parade with her attacker in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a horrific case, a teenage-rape survivor was made to parade with her attacker, as she was tied up with him in the Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

A 16-year-old girl, who was raped by a 21-year-old man was beaten, tied together with the accused and made to parade around while some men were walking around them chanting slogans.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media wherein the girl and the accused, tied with a rope were being beaten and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Long Live Mother India).

According to a report by NDTV, six people, including the accused, have been arrested after the clip triggered shock and outrage. After the video went viral, the cops came to rescue the girl.

Shockingly, the survivors’ family and relatives were among those who forced her to walk with the accused.

“One of the cases was filed against the 21-year-old man who is accused of raping the girl. Another FIR was filed against family members of the girl and the villagers for making her do this in the village and beating her,” a PTI report quoted police officer Dilip Singh Bilwal.

A complaint was filed against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Another case was registered against the family members of the girl and the villagers who resorted to shaming her in public. They were booked under sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC.