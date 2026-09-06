Minor raped in UP; accused arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth with the help of his two accomplices in a village here, police said on Sunday, September 6.

The main accused, identified as Sameer, has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday evening, while a search is on to nab the other two suspects.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the incident took place when the girl had gone to meet Sameer.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read YouTuber arrested over obscene posts on Maha Minister

She was subsequently abducted and raped by Sameer with the help of his two accomplices.

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar told reporters that a case has been registered against three persons, including Sameer, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.