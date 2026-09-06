Minor raped in UP; accused arrested

The main accused has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday evening, while a search is on to nab the other two suspects.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Man poses as IAS officer, skips paying bill after party at 5-star hotel in Indore; arrested
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth with the help of his two accomplices in a village here, police said on Sunday, September 6.

The main accused, identified as Sameer, has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday evening, while a search is on to nab the other two suspects.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the incident took place when the girl had gone to meet Sameer.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

She was subsequently abducted and raped by Sameer with the help of his two accomplices.

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar told reporters that a case has been registered against three persons, including Sameer, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button