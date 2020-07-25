Minor sexually abused, mother and a faith-healer jailed

Posted By News Desk Published: 25th July 2020 2:30 pm IST
Closeup of arrested hands with handcuffs

Sruthi Vibhavari

Hyderabad:  Nampally Additional Metropolitan Court on Wednesday sentenced a double life-imprisonment to Faiyaz Ansari, a faith-healer over sexually assaulting and torturing a nine-year-old child. The mother of the child also was sentenced a rigorous 13-year imprisonment.

The parents of the nine-year-old are a couple residing in Hafiz Baba Nagar. When the child’s father moved to Kuwait for employment, the mother stayed back with the son and two other daughters. Meanwhile, she developed extra-marital relations with the faith-healer from Babbuguda.

When the son realized it and questioned her, the duo hatched a plan to kill him.  In their attempts to get rid of the child, they drugged, severely tortured, and sexually assaulted him.

The abuse only came into light after the father returned from Kuwait and saw his son ill and mentally disturbed. Later, he filed a case with the Kanchanbagh police.

Categories
CrimeCrime in Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close