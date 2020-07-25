Minor sexually abused, mother and a faith-healer jailed

Sruthi Vibhavari

Hyderabad: Nampally Additional Metropolitan Court on Wednesday sentenced a double life-imprisonment to Faiyaz Ansari, a faith-healer over sexually assaulting and torturing a nine-year-old child. The mother of the child also was sentenced a rigorous 13-year imprisonment.

The parents of the nine-year-old are a couple residing in Hafiz Baba Nagar. When the child’s father moved to Kuwait for employment, the mother stayed back with the son and two other daughters. Meanwhile, she developed extra-marital relations with the faith-healer from Babbuguda.

When the son realized it and questioned her, the duo hatched a plan to kill him. In their attempts to get rid of the child, they drugged, severely tortured, and sexually assaulted him.

The abuse only came into light after the father returned from Kuwait and saw his son ill and mentally disturbed. Later, he filed a case with the Kanchanbagh police.