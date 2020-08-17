Minority Affairs Ministry to train 2000 healthcare assistants

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Considering the support being provided during the treatment of Covid-19 patients in various hospitals and healthcare centres across the country, the Minority Affairs Ministry has decided to train another 2,000 healthcare assistants by the end of this year.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made the announcement on Monday, saying these healthcare assistants will be given one-year training through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country under the skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry.

Naqvi made the comments while flagging off a mobile clinic, equipped with the latest healthcare facilities, given by the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) to Holy Family Hospital.

More than 1,500 trained healthcare assistants have been helping in the treatment of coronavirus infected patients across various hospitals and healthcare centres across the country. 50 per cent of these are female healthcare assistants.

Naqvi said the mobile clinic provided by the Minority Affairs Ministry’s NMDFC under the CSR programme will be operated by the Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi to provide the latest health facilities to the poor and weaker sections of the society. It is equipped with emergency multi-para monitor, oxygen facility and auto-loading stretcher, which are essential and life-saving facilities for any emergency patient.

NMDFC has also extended support to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Mohali by providing modified scooters, physiotherapy equipment and other requisite tools and equipment for the treatment of soldiers suffering from disabilities during war, Naqvi added.

“These equipments are helping soldiers live a normal life,” the Minister said.

The Minister also mentioned that 16 Haj houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for corona-affected people. Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj houses as per their needs. Naqvi also said, “the Covid-19 pandemic peril has proved to be a positive period of care, commitment and confidence for indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity across the world.”

Naqvi said there has been a significant change in the lifestyle of people and work culture, and that the people are now more committed to service and responsibilities towards society.

Noting the passionate commitment of the people and strong will of the Central government during the COVID-19 crisis, Naqvi said it has resulted in India speedily becoming self-reliant in the health sector. “India has not only become self-reliant in production of N-95 masks, PPE, ventilators and other equipment, the country has also helped other nations.”

Source: IANS

