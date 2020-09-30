Minority Commission meets on Moinabad case

Hyderabad: A meeting of Telangana Minority Commission was held to condemn Moinabad rape and murder incident. Chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin presided over the meeting.

Vice chairman B Shankar Luke, member G Nooria, Dr Vidya Sravanthi, M A Azeem, Sardar Surender Singh and Secretary Harish Chander Sahu attended the meeting.

Chairman and the members strongly condemned the rape and murder of minor Muslim girl in Moinabad. The commission recommended to collector Rangareddy and Secretary Minority Welfare to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the victim besides double bed room house and a pension of Rs. 5000 monthly.

During the current month the Commission received 15 applications on which action is being taken. Commission’s building has been affected due to Covid-19 and the application for allotment of new office is pending with principal secretary GAD.

Source: Siasat news