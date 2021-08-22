Minority schemes are suffering due to paucity of funds

Hyderabad: The persons in charge of minority organizations had a grouse that various minority welfare schemes are being affected due to the inordinate delay in releasing the funds on time.

A review meeting was held with various officials of the Minority Welfare Department wherein various issues were raised but no decisions were taken.

The matters which were discussed in the meeting were related to the infrastructure in Minority Residential schools and colleges run by Telangana Minorities Residential Education Institution Society (TMREIS), identifications of Auqaf lands for residential schools’ buildings in different parts of the state and preparing their plans.

The meeting also deliberated affairs related to the revival of under-construction buildings under the aegis of “Anees-ul-Ghuruba” and the renovation of Makkah Masjid.

The Chief Minister Office Secretary Bhopal Reddy enquired about the reasons for the slow implementation of various schemes and sought information about the hurdles which include the abnormal delay in the renovation of Makkah Masjid and the inauguration of Jamia Nizamia’s Auditorium.

The officials’ main grouse was delay in the release of funds on time. The secretary assured that he would apprise Chief Minister KCR about these matters to ensure the fast release of funds.

The secretary was informed that the constructions work under Anees-ul-Ghuruba is pending due to stoppage of funds.

Regarding the release of the monthly honorarium of the Imams and Muezzins, the Secretary said that the state government had decided to give honorarium 5000 imams and 5000 Muezzins but there are many more mosques in the state and many applications are under consideration.

The attendees of the meeting were Secretary Minority Welfare Department Ahmed Nadeem, Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, the state government adviser for Minority Affairs, A K Khan, the Secretary TMREIS, B Shafiullah and others.