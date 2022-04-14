Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki appointed as IICCI Vice-President for KSA

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, a well-known active member of the Indian community, General Secretary of Indian Youth Welfare Association (IYWA), and former General Secretary of SIBN Jeddah, has been appointed as Honorary Vice-President of Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce & Industry (IICCI) for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Zaki who has been appointed for the period of two years will form his team of representatives from different cities like Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah, Madinah, Asir, Abha, Jizan, and Tabuk in the KSA.

For more than twelve years he was on SIBN Management Committee as a Sectoral Head for Water, Power & Energy for two years, Executive Secretary for four years, General Secretary for four years and as a National Executive Committee Member for two years.

During his tenure with SIBN, he organized more than 100 programs, Saudi delegations to India, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between SIBN and Vibrant Goa Foundation and the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) which were instrumental in reinforcing the SIBN objectives of strengthening Indo-Saudi business relationship.

Zaki said IICCI is a Non-profit body committed to act as a catalyst of trade and commercial exchanges while supporting the promotion of large varieties of products to fulfill the needs of consumers in different segments of the economy as well as fulfilling industrial, technological and environmental requirements of the Current Era from the huge Indian consumer market a dreamland for all world economies.

He said that every other Multi-national company is enthusiastic about investing in India and the reasons are not too complex to fathom India happens to be the only Subcontinent in the world with the largest consumer base for quality products and it has a huge consumer base to launch any product, India is the biggest stable democracy in the world with a population of One Billion consumers.

IICCI in India is dealing in a large variety of products from all over the world and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. The Products imported include pharmaceuticals, foodstuff (juices, toffees, candies, biscuits, etc.), jewelry, perfumes, industrial products, chemicals, raw materials, etc., engineering goods, healthcare products, FMCG, furniture, building construction material, and sports goods, Zaki explained.

Deliberating about IICCI, Zaki said it acts as a platform for interaction between its members and concerning government officials while offering an opportunity to its members to explain their problems and grievances to concerning government departments, The members will get an exposure to Multilateral & bilateral trade agreement, foreign market trends, and policies, international price index, etc., The association update the members about trade inquiries received from overseas’ and sponsor Trade delegations, International Trade fairs, seminars, workshops, events, exhibition/conference and management talks on EXIM policy, One to One negotiations between buyers and sellers. Representations to the government organizations can be made through the Association.

Zaki said his main aim is to support and promote the Indo-Saudi Business relationship between the two countries and he hopes IICCI activities will bring fruitful results in exploring more and more business opportunities between the two countries.

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki is associated with Abeer Medical Group, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.