Mira Rajput recalls having bigger nose during first pregnancy

By News Desk 1 Updated: 25th August 2020 6:52 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 25 : Mira Rajput Kapoor on Tuesday went down memory lane and shared a picture of her baby bump while she was expecting her daughter, Misha.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira also complained about having a bigger nose during pregnancy, while sharing the throwback picture.

“Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday.I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge,” Mira captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, actress Smriti Khanna, who recently became mother to a daughter, commented: “Happened to me too.”

Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26,2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

The family is currently spending time in Punjab.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

