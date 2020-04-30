Miracle Foundation to ensure food for children during lockdown

Mumbai: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miracle Foundation India has extended financial assistance to Child Care Institutes (CCIs) for supporting the vulnerable and orphaned children. CCIs and Miracle Foundation will be jointly working to provide such children and their families with sufficient supplies, once they shift out of CCIs as per the guidance of the Govt authorities to ensure their overall health and wellbeing for a period of two months.

The CCIs facilitated the process after conducting awareness sessions with the parents, relatives to guide them on hygiene, use of masks, washing hands, social distancing, etc. Given, the safety of orphans migrant workers’ families. Miracle Foundation decided to step in to provide for their basic food and hygiene needs.

The organisation is concerned about the health and survival of these kids, whose families may be unable to fulfill their requirements for adequate meals at this crucial time.

In a pursuit to support 378 children sent back from the CCIs, relief packages worth INR 2874000 for two months including the cost for support to CCIs would be facilitated by Miracle Foundation India. Families belonging to these children are expected to receive the support worth INR 3750 per month through the initiative, starting April 2020.

Further, Miracle Foundation India is committed to supporting 250 families in three remote villages of Chhota Udepur areas of Vadodara District, Gujarat. The Foundation implements projects through Deepak Foundation on preventing child-separation from families.

Over 250 poorest of poor families have been identified for immediate support for basic food and hygiene. These families too have lost their livelihood options due to the current COVID-19 situation. Miracle Foundation India is committing to support with Rs. 8,12,155

Speaking about the initiative, Nivedita DasGupta, India Country Head, Miracle Foundation India said, “The unforeseen circumstances which resulted in lockdown, have come down harsh on everyone. It is especially detrimental to the underprivileged children who after moving out from CCIs will have no access to sufficient commodities for their survival. We are gearing up to provide them with food and hygiene essentials and are inviting you to contribute.

More than any other occasion, it becomes our joint social responsibility in times like these to support such kids and ensure their well-being to truly triumph over the contagion. We would be grateful for the support extended to keep the children safe and well-fed. ”

