Miracle: Newborn baby’s cries bring mother out of coma

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Khammam District, a pregnant woman went into coma, and doctors were forced to operate on her to save her child. Later, the cries of her newborn baby brought her out of her coma.

This incident took place in Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital. According to the details, Nagmani, a resident of Tekulaborugaon Kotawaram Mandal, was expected to undergo delivery on February 4. However, due to her using BP tablets, she suffered breathing problems due to which she was admitted initially to the CHC center at Kortalagutta. The doctor there advised her to be taken to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

As soon as she was admitted to the hospital she went into a coma. In spite of frantic efforts by the doctors in the hospital, the woman did not regain her consciousness.

In view of the hopeless situation of the patient Dr Kotireddy and Dr Palliah wanted to save the child at least with the permission of Bhadrachalam area Hospital superintendent Ramakrishna.

After taking approval from her husband Satyanarayan and her brother Nageswara Rao, a team of doctors under the charge of Dr Ramakrishnan operated on the pregnant woman to have a baby delivered. The newborn baby’s cries miraculously brought the woman from her coma.

The doctors were surprised at her regaining the consciousness hearing her newborn baby’s cries. She was immediately given proper medical care. Currently, both the mother and the child are doing fine.