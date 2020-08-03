Miranda Lambert opens up on her scripted podcast

Los Angeles, Aug 3 : Singer Miranda Lambert is getting a new podcast.

She will be a cast member and executive producer of the upcoming scripted country-musical podcast “Make It Up as We Go”, reports people.com.

It will follow the story of an aspiring young female songwriter (played by musician Scarlett Burke), and her pursuits for fame in the music industry.

“I built a career telling stories, specifically through music,” Lambert said.

“I was drawn to a new form of storytelling with podcasts, which I have never done before. The main character, played by Scarlett Burke, and her challenges as an aspiring singer/songwriter are ones that I can relate to first-hand, which really captivated my attention,” she added.

Lambert will play herself, alongside actors like Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton and Craig Robinson.

Source: IANS

