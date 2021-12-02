‘Mirzapur’ actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra found dead in his flat

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 2nd December 2021 7:34 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra (36) who had appeared in the web series “Mirzapur”, was found dead in his flat in suburban Versova on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Mishra was living alone in a rented flat in Inlex Nagar Society for the last four years, said an official.

Neighbours complained to police on Thursday morning about a foul smell coming from the flat, he said.

A police team reached the spot and entered the flat after getting made a duplicate key.

They found Mishra’s partially decomposed body in the toilet, the official said.

The body was sent to the civic-run Cooper hospital for autopsy and his brother Sandip Mishra who lives in Bhopal was informed.

Versova police has registered an Accidental Death Report and conducting further investigation, the official said.

