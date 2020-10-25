Mirzapur MP seeks ban on ‘Mirzapur 2’

Mirzapur, Oct 25 : Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, has demanded a ban on the web series, “Mirzapur 2”, saying it was spreading ethnic disharmony.

The MP has also alleged that the series, that was recently released on Amazon Prime, was maligning the image of Mirzapur by portraying it as a “violent” region.

She told reporters that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mirzapur “is a ‘centre of harmony’ and the matter must be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible for sullying its image”.

“Mirzapur 2” is a violent tale of feuds in families, politics and elections.

It features Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in the primary roles.

Source: IANS

