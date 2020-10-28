MI’s Yadav learns to take game deep in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 : Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday equalled his highest score in Indian Premier League that he had hit earlier in this edition. The right-handed batsman powered his way to unbeaten 79 off 43 balls to lead Mumbai Indians (MI) virtually into the playoffs.

Yadav had earlier hit an unbeaten 79, off 47 deliveries, against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on October 6.

In fact, Yadav is the leading scorer in Abu Dhabi during this IPL, having scored 335 runs at an average of 55.83 in eight matches at the venue.

In the two other venues, Dubai and Sharjah, where he has played two games each, Yadav has just 27 runs from four matches. He has got just ducks in the two games that he has played in Dubai.

Wednesday’s game showed the sense of responsibility that Yadav has been given, thanks to his decade-long experience in first-class cricket.

The 30-year-old from Mumbai has been tasked to take the game deep which he did in all the three half-century knocks he has hit.

“The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it,” said Yadav after his innings.

Yadav added that “a lot of meditation has helped” him in taking the innings deep.

“I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped,” he said. “I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game.”

Yadav played some scintillating shots, including a flicked six to mid-wicket as well as glide over slips.

However, two shots stood out in his own words. “One over cover to Chahal and the back foot punch off Steyn were my favorites,” he said.

Source: IANS

