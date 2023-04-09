Misconceptions hindering India’s progress towards vishwaguru status: RSS chief

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th April 2023 9:05 pm IST
Misconceptions hindering India's progress towards vishwaguru status: RSS chief
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (File Photo)

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said misconceptions and distorted information were being spread about India to slow down its progress towards becoming a ‘vishwaguru’.

These misconceptions were being spread to slow down our progress as “nobody in the world can argue with us on the basis of logic,” he added.

“We are going to be a vishwaguru in the next 20-30 years. For that, we need to prepare at least two generations who will experience the change,” Bhagwat said.

India had achieved a lot over the years but distorted information was being spread globally, to counter which the country needs to prepare it generations and also to attract “good people in the world towards us”, Bhagwat said.

“Post 1857, some misconceptions were spread against us. It was Swami Vivekanand who gave a befitting reply to those who looked down upon us,” said the RSS chief.

