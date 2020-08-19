UP: Miscreants abduct 34 passengers on bus

By Sameer Updated: 19th August 2020 11:13 am IST
Mumbai: Two killed, one injured in dispute over parking space

Agra: A passenger bus has been abducted by the miscreants in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. There are 34 persons inside the bus.

As per the details of the report, the bus started it journey from Gurugram of Haryana and was heading towards Madhya Pradesh.

Miscreants posing as employees of finance company asked the driver to stop the bus.

Investigation started

Bablu Kumar, Agra SSP reached the spot. Talking to media person, he said that the criminals are from Shree Ram Finance.

Police is trying to locate the bus.

Categories
Crime and AccidentTop Stories
Tags
