Miserable civic conditions in Hyderabad, say residents

Hyderabad: Resident of Erram Manzil colony, here are a harried lot. Due to the lack of basic amenities, life in the colony has become difficult, say residents.

Poor conditions of the interior roads in the colony are plaguing the residents and even the motorists felt down because of the continuous waterlogging on the roads. -Nikita

Illegal parking irks citizens

Red Hills: Commuters and pedestrians have been facing hardship with vehicles parked recklessly on roads in various places in the Red Hills area of Nampally. Traffic jam is a common scene at Nampally. People blame officials of municipal and police departments for negligent attitude towards the issue. They said that they had to live in fear not knowing when accidents would happen. They urged officials concerned to come to our aid and make sure the problem is solved. -Sana Begum

Drain overflow irks denizens

Turkayamjal: The residents residing at MM Kunta are suffering due to officials’ apathy over the last few days. The locals allege the civic authorities were not ensuring proper upkeep of the drainage and roads properly, which created several problems for locals as well as commuters.

The issue has been pending over the last couple of weeks. The overspill is causing malodorous smell which one cannot bear. However, several complaints were made to the civic officials, but to no avail. Shiva Munu

Pedestrian path blocked

Construction materials were dumped and pits dug up on the roadside, leaving no space for the pedestrians on the stretch between Panjagutta police station and NIMS.

