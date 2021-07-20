Mishap at showroom as new car to be delivered falls from first floor; two injured

Hyderabad: A car showroom in the city witnessed a car delivery turn into a complete nightmare as the owner of a brand new Tata Tiago crashed his four-wheeler whilst taking delivery.

The incident took place in TATA Motors – Select Cars showroom in Alkapuri, where the incident was recorded on the CCTV camera.

The recorded footage shows the car waiting to be brought down on a hydraulic ramp to the ground floor before taking delivery.

As per a report by Telangana Today, according to the showroom, when the salesperson was explaining the features of the car standing next to the driver’s door, the owner said to have changed the gear lever to drive mode and pressed the accelerator.

He couldn’t control the car, which then rolled down the ramp from the first floor and overturned, damaging another car and bikes on the main road.

You can watch the video here:

courtesy- Telangana Today

The car owner and the other person standing outside the showroom were injured and rushed to a hospital nearby.