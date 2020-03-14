Mishra, his ‘thugs’ responsible for Delhi riots: US Attorney

A+ A-

Washington: Executive Director of Human Rights Watch and American Attorney Kenneth Roth on held Kapil Mishra and his “thugs” responsible for riots in the national capital of India.

Kenneth Roth had tweeted on February 27: “The latest round of sectarian violence in Delhi began when a local Hindu nationalist politician (photo) insisted that police remove a group of Muslims protesters or his thugs would.”

Outrightly blaming the Indian Prime Minister, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch said, “PM Modi’s selective impunity encourages such Hindu nationalist assaults.”

The latest round of sectarian violence in Delhi began when a local Hindu nationalist politician (photo) insisted that police remove a group of Muslims protesters or his thugs would. PM Modi's selective impunity encourages such Hindu nationalist assaults. https://t.co/GzNkmMwM5b pic.twitter.com/XurxGWtY4G — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 27, 2020

The tweet has so far received around 2150 retweets and was liked by 4171 people including Indian actress and social activist Sawara Bhaskar.