Mishra, main accused in Delhi riots, seeks relief for Hindus

New Delhi: Kapil Mishra, a BJP leader – allegedly held for inciting communal violence in Delhi – took to twitter today asking donations for Hindus who were affected during the violence.

Mishra -in the presence of DCP – had two days before violence given an “ultimatum video” to anti-CAA protesters to either stop agitation over the enacted law or face the consequences. The riot from 23rd to 27th Feb killed 53 and wounded hundreds. 19 mosques were destroyed or damaged and saffron flags were placed at the minarets. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were chanted on the violence-effected streets of North East Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on 26th February said it would not allow a repeat of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and directed Delhi Police special commissioner Praveer Ranjan to take action against Kapil Mishra and three other BJP leaders for speeches which had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

