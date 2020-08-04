Misrepresentation of facts: BCB refutes FICA report

Dhaka, Aug 4 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday dismissed FICA’s claims regarding handling of franchisee event contracts and payment of players from ICC events.

According to the FICA report, there were financial discrepancies and non-payment of players in various cricket leagues around the world and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was one of them.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noticed some misleading and misinformed claims regarding the handling of franchisee event contracts and payment of players from ICC events in a media release from the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA),” a BCB release read.

“FICA’s media release in relation to its ‘Men’s Global Employment Report 2020’, has listed the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as one of the sanctioned leagues where late payment or non-payment issues persist.”

The BCB, however, branded the claims as misleading and stated there are only four such cases with payment related issue out of 170 contracted players and support staff.

“In this regard, the BCB would like to clearly state that the only unresolved/disputed payment from the BPL concerns four (04) persons — three overseas players and a coach, of one particular team that had participated in the 6th edition of the BPL held in 2018,” the release read further.

“This is an isolated case in a tournament where more than 170 local and overseas players and support staff were contracted.”

The BCB also strongly refuted claims that players haven’t been paid for participating in ICC tournaments. Referring to it as ‘misinterpretation of facts’, the BCB pointed towards their incentive system which awards players for their good performances in big-ticket ICC tournaments, apart from their regular salary.

“FICA’s media release also points towards Bangladesh as one of the full members which supposedly has not paid its players ICC event prize money. This is a total misrepresentation of facts,” the release read.

“The BCB has completed prize money payment to players from all previous ICC events including the last, which was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

“It may be mentioned that the BCB has maintained a standard by which players on a number of occasions have received additional incentives from the board on top of the prize money from ICC events during distribution.”

