Miss you terribly with every breath I take: Gauahar Khan remembers dad Zafar Khan

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday posted a couple of Instagram pictures to commemorate her father Zafar Ahmed Khan’s one-month death anniversary.

Calling him “the most loving father”, she added she misses him “terribly”.

“Most stylish man I ever came across, most Charming, a favourite of whoever h ad the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self made, strong, the most loving father Ever. Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarahmedK han. U are my all. I miss you terribly with every breath I take. may Allah b less you in heaven. Ameen#MyAngel,” Gauahar Khan wrote on Instagram.

Gauahar also shared a black and white throw back picture of her father on In stagram story. She wrote: “1 month today. I miss you sooooo much Pap pa. I love you sooooo much You were everything to me.”

Gauahar Khan’s father passed away last month after being unwell for a while.