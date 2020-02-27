menu
Missed exams, don’t worry: CBSE assures Delhi kids

Posted by shameen Updated: February 27, 2020, 3:06 pm IST
New Delhi:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday assured all students in northeast Delhi who failed to appear in the Class 10 and 12 board examination owing to riots, to not to worry.

The CBSE postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams scheduled for Wednesday and Class 12 English exam scheduled for Thursday, in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi that claimed at least 33 lives and left 200 injured after four days of violence since February 23.

It said it would announce new dates for re-examination soon.

This decision was taken as the law and order situation in Delhi’s northeast deteriorated. Delhi government’s Education Department requested for the rescheduling.

A circular issued by the CBSE and signed by its chairman Anurag Tripathi said it would help “ease the tension of students” who missed exams.

Source: IANS
