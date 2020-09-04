‘Missing’ 23-year-old woman found in Makkah after 11 months

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman, Syeda Wajiha Wajeed, who was a resident of Muradnagar, was found in Makkah after she went missing several months ago.

She had gone to Makkah along with her husband and mother-in-law for Umrah from Bengaluruin in October 2019 and was missing since then.

The family and friends have been frantically searching for her with the help of the Indian consulate. Social media was also abuzz with Wajiha’s missing information.

Family was informed that she was detained by police and lodged in detention center, however, when family along with Indian consulate and Umrah tour operator visited detention center facility on Monday, it was found that she was not lodged over there.

Lately, family was informed by some other relatives that Wajiha was arrested by police for picking up an unidentified item in courtyards of haram sharif known as Mataf area. However, this information not yet confirmed by Indian authorities.

In the past also, some of Indian pilgrims were arrested by police after they found picking up bags or purses or any other materials that lying on the ground and that not belonging to them. Many of them acted in hasty manner without realising aftermath consequences.

Indian consulate in Jeddah often issues advisory that pilgrim not to pick anything which is not belonging to them.

It also warns that such action of pilgrims irrespective of knowing or unknowing may result in the arrest and prosecution by local authorities.