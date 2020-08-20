Missing girl found dead in UP; acid used to hide identity

The girl had gone to graze cattle on Monday but went missing

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 20th August 2020 12:40 pm IST

Bhadohi: A 17 year-old girl who had gone missing two days ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi was found dead with her face and upper portion of the body burnt with an acid to hide her identity, police said on Wednesday.

Police are suspecting that she was raped and murdered.

According to them, the incident allegedly took place at a village in the Dhaurhara area of the district. Her body was recovered from the Varuna River on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl had gone to graze cattle on Monday but went missing after which police were informed.

READ:  UP: Miscreants abduct 34 passengers on bus

Her face and upper part of the body suffered serious burns caused by an acid, SP Ram Badan Singh said.

The state of the body suggests that she could have been raped and her face and upper part of the body burnt to hide her identity, the SP said, adding that the girl’s family identified her through her jeans.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest on the Bhadohi-Jaunpur road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and did not allow the police to take the body out of the river.

READ:  Jeweller set on fire in Firozabad succumbs to burn injuries

They were pacified and the process to send the body for an autopsy has been initiated, the SP said.

In the preliminary inquiry, it appears the girl was strangled and her face burnt to hide her identity, the SP said.

The father of the girl has suspected the role of a brick kiln owner and some others in the crime and police is looking for them.

Further details will be known only after the post-mortem examination, the SP added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close