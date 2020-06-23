Missing Kashmiri scholar joined militant ranks: IGP

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday revealed that a PhD scholar, who went missing from J&K’s Ganderbal district since June 14, has joined the militant ranks.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that Hilal Ahmad belonging to Bemina area in Srinagar district has joined the militant ranks.

The IGP was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony to honour the CRPF trooper killed during an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district earlier in the day in which two militants were also killed.

Hilal Ahmad, a Ph.D. scholar had gone missing according to his family and friends from Naranag(Wangat) area during a trekking and picnic outing.

While Hilal’s friends had proceeded to the Gangabal lake on the foot of the Harmukh mountain, Hilal had decided to wait at Naranag for the return of his friends.

When his friends returned, they said Hilal had gone missing.

Relatives of Hilal Ahmad held a protest in Srinagar on Monday seeking government help to trace the missing youth.]

Source: IANS