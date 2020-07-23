Missing Saudi man found dead in Sujood position in desert

The 40-year-old man went missing from his home in Riyadh's Wadi Al Dawasir on Thursday.

Posted By Safoora Last Updated: 24th July 2020 2:12 am IST
missing saudi man found dead in sujood position

RIYADH: In a tragic incident, a Saudi Arabian man who was reported missing for three days, was found dead in a Riyadh desert in the “sujood” or prostration praying position. 

The man identified as Dhuwaihi Hamoud al-Ajaleen, 40, was found dead a few meters away from his pick-up truck in the middle of the desert.

In a heart-wrenching video, a rescue team is seen at the scene while Al Ajaleen’s body is seen in the “sujood”, suggesting he died while praying.

The footage also shows his truck loaded with sticks, indicating he was supposedly gathering wood for his family.

After the video of Al Ajaleen who died in Sujood went viral on social media, hundreds of netizens offered tribute to him, reported Al Arabiya.

According to reports, Al Ajaleen went missing from his home in Riyadh’s Wadi al-Dawasir on Thursday, following which an extensive search operation was launched.

His body was found three days later in the desert.

Source: With IANS inputs
