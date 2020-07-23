Missing Saudi man found dead in Sujood position in desert

RIYADH: In a tragic incident, a Saudi Arabian man who was reported missing for three days, was found dead in a Riyadh desert in the “sujood” or prostration praying position.

The man identified as Dhuwaihi Hamoud al-Ajaleen, 40, was found dead a few meters away from his pick-up truck in the middle of the desert.

In a heart-wrenching video, a rescue team is seen at the scene while Al Ajaleen’s body is seen in the “sujood”, suggesting he died while praying.

The footage also shows his truck loaded with sticks, indicating he was supposedly gathering wood for his family.

After the video of Al Ajaleen who died in Sujood went viral on social media, hundreds of netizens offered tribute to him, reported Al Arabiya.

الله يرحمه ويغفر له يدور رزق عياله فى الصحراء وحنا بس ممنوع الاحتطاب ممنوع الاحتطاب وماندري ان رزق بعض الناس وعياله على هالاحتطاب الله يعوض اهله ويصبرهم — ابوزياد السليمي (@azI88fAZFTsQeov) July 20, 2020

طالع يدور رزق لعياله ولايعلم ان الموت بانتظاره ..اللهم اربط على قلوب محبيه واجمعنا به ووالدينا بالفردوس الاعلى — خالد🇸🇦(ابو محمد ❤ابو وله ❤ابوجنى )🇸🇦 (@AAshwag151) July 20, 2020

الله يرحمه ويغفرله نسأل الله ان يكتبه من الشهداء

اعتقد من حمولة سيارته يجمع حطب ويترزق الله — waleedbj (@waleedbj3) July 20, 2020

سبحان الخالق سجد لله في الخفاء لكي لا احد يراه ..فأرآنا الله نيته الطيبه وبلغ سجوده البقاع — ماجد (@albarq254) July 20, 2020

According to reports, Al Ajaleen went missing from his home in Riyadh’s Wadi al-Dawasir on Thursday, following which an extensive search operation was launched.

His body was found three days later in the desert.

Source: With IANS inputs