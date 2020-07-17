Missing UAE Consulate Kerala Police security officer found

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development in the now controversial gold smuggling case, a Kerala Police officer attached to the UAE Consulate who went missing since Thursday night, was found in a semi-unconscious state near his house, said, police officials.

“He was found in a semi-unconscious state in a very dense, bushy area about 150 metres from his house. Yesterday, this area was not searched and when it was done today, he was found with an injury in his hand,” said a local.

The police suspect that Jayaghosh may have tried to commit suicide by slashing his wrist.

He later was moved to a private hospital.

Earlier in the day speaking to the media here on Friday, senior police official Anil Kumar confirmed that Jayaghosh, a security official of the Kerala Police posted at the UAE Consulate here was reported missing since Thursday night.

“The probe has begun and the dog squad will also be put into service. We are waiting for his call records to take forward the probe,” said Anil Kumar.

The relatives of Jayaghosh said he was feeling unsafe and jittery as he was threatened by some unknown people.

Reports have now surfaced that Swapna had called Jayaghosh early this month a few times.

In a related development, the UAE attache in the Consulate left for Delhi from where he has flown back to his home country.

The gold smuggling case which has large scale ramifications first surfaced when P. S.Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, was arrested by the Customs on July 5 when he was facilitating the smuggling of 30 kg gold in diplomatic baggage to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai.

It turned murkier when the name of Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here and employed with the state IT Department, surfaced. The case turned full circle when their links with the second most powerful person in the Chief Minister’s office — his Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar, were revealed.

Along with Sivasankar, another top official in the state IT department, Arun Balachandran, has also been removed.

