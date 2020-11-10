Missing woman found dead in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman who was missing for the past three days was found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was allegedly strangled to death. Her body was found in the fields under Titawi police station area on Monday evening and sent for post-mortem. A person named Sunil Kumar was arrested and a murder case has been registered, an officer said.

Kumar and the woman allegedly had an illicit affair, and he has been pressurising her to marry. He took her to the nearby fields on the pretext of marriage, strangled her to death and dumped the body, according to a complaint by her husband.

In another incident, six people attacked a family who protested against the alleged sexual harassment of a 27-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at a village under Kotwali police station on Tuesday evening. The woman’s husband was shifted to a hospital. A case has been registered and a search is on to arrested the suspects, including prime accused Amir, police said.

Source: PTI

