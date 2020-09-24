Missouri Governor tests Covid-19 positive

Washington, Sep 24 : Mike Parson, Governor of the US state of Missouri, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced.

The 65-year-old is the second US governor to have tested positive for the virus after Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt, who was infected in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Right now I feel fine, no symptoms of any kind,” Parson said in a video posted to Facebook.

“But right now, we just got to take the quarantine procedures in place.”

On Wednesday morning, his office revealed that the state’s First Lady, Teresa Parson, had tested positive after developing mild symptoms.

The Governor has cancelled his official appearances for the rest of the week, local media reported.

The state of Missouri has so far reported more than 118,000 coronavirus cases, with 1,938 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

