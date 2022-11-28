MIT suspends professor; launches investigation into ‘Islamophobic’ remark

A professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) was suspended on Monday after he allegedly passed an Islamophobic comment on a Muslim student.

The professor was suspended, following a video that went viral on social media platforms, where the Muslim student is seen calling out his professor’s casual Islamophobia.

The professor reportedly addressed the student as Ajmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist behind Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

MIT has issued a notice stating that an inquiry has been set up and the concerned teaching staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over.

The Muslim student, whose name has not been mentioned, was taken aback on allegedly being called a terrorist by the professor in class. “These jokes are not acceptable. No! You can’t joke about my religion..that too in such a terrible manner,” the student stresses.

The professor tried to damage control the situation and said, “It is a funny thing.” This upset the student even further who replied, “No sir, It is not a funny thing. 26/11 was not funny. Islamic terrorism is not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny.”

MIT posted the notice on its official Twitter page where it clarified that it was an isolated incident and the institution does not condone such behaviour.

“The institute prides itself with one of the biggest diversity on campus and is committed to uphold our constitutional values of treating everyone alike, irrespective of their caste, religion, region, gender etc,” the statement said.