Mithali Raj has recovered, currently training ahead of 3rd ODI: BCCI

Worcester: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said skipper Mithali Raj has recovered fully and has started training along with her teammates ahead of the third and final ODI against England.

“Captain @M_Raj03 has recovered and is training with the girls as we prepare for the 3rd WODI tomorrow here at New Road, Worcester,” the official handle of BCCI Women tweeted.

Mithali did not take the field in the second ODI against England at County Ground, Taunton. Mithali had pain in her neck and as a result, she did not take the field. In her absence, Harmanprret Kaur led the team and Radha Yadav came in as a substitute fielder.

Sophia Dunkley played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs off 81 balls to help England defeat India by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series.

With this win, England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Both teams will now lock horns in the final ODI on Saturday.