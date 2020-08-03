Mithoon records album with artistes, crew in different time zones

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Composer Mithoon says embracing the new normal and using innovative technological resources is the need of the hour.

Mithoon has worked on the music of the upcoming film, “Khuda Haafiz”, for which he had to collaborate with artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur.

The album was created completely online during the lockdown, and was creatively produced across different time zones in a span of three months, what with the singers recording their portions from different parts of the country. Among musicians who collaborated on the album were Egyptian singer/songwriter and producer, Ahmad A. El Haggar, and award-winning music producer, Ishaan Chhabra, both of whom are based out of the US.

“Given the unprecedented times we live in, embracing the new normal and using innovative technological resources is the need of the hour. This is probably my first ever virtual album where all my fellow counterparts have contributed to the music remotely, outside of the comfort zone of a recording studio,” Mithoon said.

“Sonu Nigam was in Dubai, Vishal Dadlani was at his farmhouse, Vishal Mishra was in Chandigarh, Ahmad was in Los Angeles, Ishaan Chhabra was in Arizona and Javed Ali was in New Delhi while I was in Mumbai. Though each one of us was working on this remotely I feel we have experimented quite a bit on this album. The very ethos of my incline towards this film was the emotional intensity that the plotline offered where I could truly add layers to my music. Faruk Kabir wanted me to highlight the emotional graph of every character in equal proportion. As a composer it was very appealing for me to leverage and bring forth the diverse graph of human emotions through the soundtrack, from romance to separation to passion to hope to loss,” he added.

Talking about each track from the film, he said: “‘Jaan ban gaye’ sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur is all about celebration and happiness. ‘Mera intezar karna’ sung by Armaan Malik speaks about how hope is what keeps the world going. Even today while our present is deeply surrounded by chaos as a human race, we haven’t forgotten to dream and hope for a better tomorrow. This song is about patience and redemption and believing that after every storm there comes a rainbow.

“‘Aakhri kadam tak’ is one of the most eternal songs on the soundtrack because the place where it comes in the film has a lot of significance. It’s a song of dedication and commitment and this song is special since this is the maiden time, I’m working with Sonu Nigam. I’ve always looked up to him as a vocalist. I think he is one of the most technically sound singers our country has ever produced,” he added.

“Khuda Haafiz” is the story of a young, recently-wedded couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to work overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land and the film shows Sameer’s attempt to find his wife. It will release on August 14, on a streaming platform.

