Mithoon’s new song ‘Jaan ban gaye’ is an ode to love

Mumbai, July 29 : Composer Mithoon says his new song celebrates every emotion related to love.

Titled titled, “Jaan ban gaye”, the romantic track features in the upcoming film “Khuda Haafiz”.

The song, which was released on Wednesday, portrays the journey of falling in love. With music composed, arranged and created by Mithoon, the song has been sung by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur.

Talking about the song, Mithoon said: ” ‘Jaan ban gaye’ is a song when life starts to become a celebration because of the arrival of the most special person in your life. These relations are what make life so beautiful; it adds a whole lot of colour in your life. And based on what director Faruk Kabir briefed me, I wrote the song myself and that’s kept the zest in the arrangements. Vishal Mishra came up with a very interesting tone to the song and Asees Kaur brought the ‘thehrao’ and the dignity of a beautiful female vocalist.”

To this, Asees added: “There is a sense of serenity in all of Mithoon sir’s compositions which inspires me to look forward and hear out new things whenever I interact with him. I feel he gave perfect treatment to this song, you can sense love in its purest form. I am sure it will make you fall in love all over again.”

The romantic action thriller “Khuda Haafiz” is inspired by a true story, and has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Said Vidyut: “I have always admired Mithoon and his creations. It is an outstanding composition and I am excited to share it with the audience.”

Kabir asserted that the music of “Khuda Haafiz” is “what breath is to the soul”.

Asked about the treatment given to the music in the film, he said: “Each song and poetry is fiercely original and part of my character’s rawest emotions intricately woven into the story while I was writing it and not an afterthought or conventional compulsion. It’s a choice.”

“Khuda Haafiz” is the story of a young, recently-wedded couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to work overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land and the film shows Sameer’s attempt to find his wife. It will release on August 14, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

