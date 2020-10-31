Mitron TV launches ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ to promote domestic apps

New Delhi: Domestic short-format video app Mitron TV on Saturday launched a one-of-its-kind discovery platform called ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ to bring the spotlight on the homegrown apps.

To promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mitron TV has unveiled its discovery platform on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’.

The app visions to strengthen home-grown technology on a grand scale by making it easier for users to identify Indian apps for their various needs.

“After PM Modi’s clarion call in May this year to be Aatmanirbhar, we felt that it’s highly important to let users discover noteworthy Indian apps that are doing exceptional work to keep India running,” Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO Mitron said in a statement.

“This is a small effort by Mitron TV to celebrate self-reliance and promote domestic businesses,” Agarwal added.

With the launch of the app, Mitron TV also unveiled #AtmanirbharPledge campaign to support the visible momentum for #VocalForLocal.

The campaign appeals Indian users to choose domestic substitutes in the app world, and channelise their support for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year.

The platform hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, e-learning amongst others.

“We invite Indians to head to our discovery platform where they will find the best of desi apps to suit their every need,” said Anish Khandelwal, Co-Founder and CTO, Mitron.

Source: IANS