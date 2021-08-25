Mixed reactions of people over opening of schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) had sent a report to the PMO office and the Central Home Ministry predicting that the third wave of Corona shall peak during October and advised the government to be prepaid for the same. In such a scenario, the decision of the Telangana government to open schools from September 1 has created panic among the parents and guardians. While the state government’s decision is being criticized by the parents it has been welcomed by the management of private schools.

The NIDM report sent to the PMO Office and the Home Ministry on August 23 warned that the third wave of Corona shall peak during October and there is a likelihood of children getting affected this time and hence the government should be prepared to face this eventuality.

The Telangana state government’s decision to open schools seems at variance with the NIDM report.

Last month, the State Bank of India officials released a report after reviewing the first and second waves of the Corona pandemic. The report also warned that the coronavirus third wave shall start during September and shall peak during October and advised the government to take all preventive measures to deal with the situation.

In spite of the Telangana Government’s decision to open schools from September 1, a large number of parents and guardians say that they are not in favor of sending their children to schools.

Regarding Telangana Government’s Health Department and government’s assurances that they are fully prepared to deal with the situation, it is being said that the government had given similar assurances before the second wave of Corona that it will not impose any lock-down or curbs, but it did. The parents and teachers say that they do not have faith in the government’s announcements.