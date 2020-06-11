Mizoram: Covid-19 case count crosses 100-mark, total tally 102

Aizawl: With the detection of nine COVID-19 positive cases in Mizoram, the number of active cases has crossed the 100-mark in the northeastern state, an official of the health department said.

With this, the COVID-19 positive tally in the state has climbed from 1 to 102 in just 11 days.

As many as 135 samples were tested of which nine tested positive at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Wednesday night.

Among the fresh cases, five persons had returned from Delhi, three from Maharashtra and one from West Bengal, he said.

Seven women were among those infected, he said.

The Information and Public Relations department said that among the new cases, eight COVID-19 positive patients were placed in institutional quarantine, one in home quarantine. Another patient has been admitted to the ZMC.

The patients were in the age group of 22-46 years and eight of them were asymptomatic while one patient had symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the 11 districts in the state, Hnahthial is the only COVID-19-free district.

South Mizorams Lunglei district has the highest number of active cases at 45, followed by Aizawl district at 21 and Kolasib with 11.

Mamit district has 9 active cases, Champhai-5, Lawngtlai-4, Saitual-3, Khawzawl-2, Siaha and Serchhip districts have one active case each.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government on Wednesday received an automated RNA extractor machine to expedite the testing process, an official said.

The machine has been installed at the Zoram Medical College, he said.

Two RT-PCR machines are currently operational at the ZMC and it is expected that about 1,000 samples will be tested in a day once the automated RNA extractor machine is installed, the official said.

Source: PTI

