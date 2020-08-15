Mizoram government plans to increase crop production

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 5:43 pm IST
Mizoram government plans to increase crop production

Aizawl, Aug 15 : Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Saturday that a plan to increase crop production has been taken up by his government.

“The government has stepped up the entrepreneurship development programme. The government and people have to work collectively to take the state forward and to reach newer heights,” the Chief Minister said after hoisting the national flag at the Assam Rifles ground of the city as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Zoramthanga paid tributes to the freedom fighters and called upon the new generation to show reverence for the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.

READ:  Covid victim's family asked to pay half a lakh to see body

The Chief Minister also mentioned the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and appealed to all to follow the precautionary measures and adhere to the government advisories.

Highlighting the progress made in several sectors, he said that plans were also being implemented to augment the production of crops, fruits, milk, vegetables and other essentials.

The Chief Minister handed over state and central awards for distinguished service to selected personnel from the police and the teaching community. He also gave “Jeevan Raksha Padak” to three persons.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Disha Salian's alleged last party video goes viral
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close