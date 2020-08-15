Mizoram government plans to increase crop production

Aizawl, Aug 15 : Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Saturday that a plan to increase crop production has been taken up by his government.

“The government has stepped up the entrepreneurship development programme. The government and people have to work collectively to take the state forward and to reach newer heights,” the Chief Minister said after hoisting the national flag at the Assam Rifles ground of the city as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Zoramthanga paid tributes to the freedom fighters and called upon the new generation to show reverence for the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and appealed to all to follow the precautionary measures and adhere to the government advisories.

Highlighting the progress made in several sectors, he said that plans were also being implemented to augment the production of crops, fruits, milk, vegetables and other essentials.

The Chief Minister handed over state and central awards for distinguished service to selected personnel from the police and the teaching community. He also gave “Jeevan Raksha Padak” to three persons.

