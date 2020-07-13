Mizoram reports four new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 231

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Coronavirus-COVID-19

Aizawl: Mizoram has reported four new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s coronavirus tally to 231, a health official said.

The patients are personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) posted at Lungverh, about 15 km from Aizawl, he said.

All of them had recently returned from other states — Assam, Manipur, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh — the official said.

Mizoram now has 81 active cases, while at least 150 people have been discharged after recovery.

A total of 16,696 samples have been tested till Sunday evening, he added.

Source: PTI
