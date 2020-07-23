Mizoram’s Champai District experiences 20 earthquakes in one month

Hussain Saify

Mizoram Citizens in the district Champai are now spending their nights in tents as the fear of earthquake continues to haunt. Since June 18, at least 22 earthquakes have hit the districts of Champai, Saitual, Siaha and Serchhip. The tremors ranging from 4.2 to 5.5 in magnitude have been felt in the area.

Over 16 villages have been affected by the earthquake, thereby resulting in over damaged 170 houses, churches and community halls according to Champai’s district Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali to PTI.

She also added that makeshift tents were also set up in various villages either by district administration or by the people. Facilities like water barrels, solar lamps and first-aid kids have been made available to the people living in the tents.

Additionally, biscuits and food supplements have come handily to old aged people.

“Earthquakes will keep on occurring in Mizoram, mostly in Champai district, as it is caught between two geological faults. These are the Churachandpur Mao Fault and the Mat Fault,” says Dr Saitluanga a Geology Professor at Pachhunga University in Aizawl Mizoram.

However, Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga urged the centre to look into the situation in his letter written to Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. He writes, “In this connection, it is my request to you to kindly extend assistance to this state. Expert seismologists or geo-physicists from the Geological Survey of India may kindly be sent to Mizoram to study and assess the ground situation at the earliest.”