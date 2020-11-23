MLA distributes CMRF cheques with saplings in Warangal

Warangal Urban: During Chettu-Chekku programme under Chief Minister Relief Fund(CMRF) the TRS MLA distributes cheques worth Rs 22 lakh along with a sapling to 14 beneficiaries at his camp office in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Whil,e distributing the Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the that Telangana’s ruling party TRS have always been committed to provide financial assistance to poor to get treatment for their ailments.

He further said that TRS has always been assisting people by providing funds from the CMRF and would always do it.

As quoted by Telangana Today, “Each beneficiary who took the cheque must also strive to protect the environment by planting a sapling handed over here,” he said. Two beneficiaries –Aruna and Shiva-were given a letter of credit (LOC) worth Rs 6 lakh.

Ambulance inaugurated

Furthermore, under the ‘Gift a Smile’ programme another TRS member Vinay Bhaskar on the occasion of his birthday has inaugurated an ambulance handed over to Hanmakonda Maternity Hospital

As quoted by Telangana Today he said, “It gives me great pleasure to provide an ambulance for the hospital. I also thank Minister KT Rama Rao for initiating the ‘Gift a Smile’ programme which received a good response from the public representative,” Vinay Bhaskar said. District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, DMHO K Lalita Devi, Maternity Hospital Superintendent, Corporator Devender, Boda Dinna and hospital staff participated in the programme.

On the other hand, Vinay Bhaskar planted a sapling at his camp office on the occasion of his birthday. “