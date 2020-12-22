MLA’s kin held in rape case in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 22 : The relative of an Uttar Pradesh MLA has been arrested for allegedly raping a Varanasi-based singer, police said.

Vikas Mishra, who was arrested on Monday, is the grandson of legislator Vijay Mishra who represents the Bhadohi assembly seat.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh, said that the singer, on October 18, had accused the MLA, his son Vishnu Mishra and grandson Vikas Mishra of raping her.

Mishra was produced before the chief judicial magistrate who has remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, the SP said.

Vijay Mishra, who was elected on the ticket of NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party, was earlier arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a land grabbing case and is currently lodged in Agra Jail.

About the rape case lodged against him, the SP had earlier said the singer had alleged in her FIR, lodged at the Gopiganj police station Bhadohi, that she was raped repeatedly by the MLA between 2014 and 2015.

According to the SP, the singer had alleged that in 2014, Mishra had called her to his house for a programme when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke up about the incident.

She had also alleged that in 2015, the MLA raped her at a hotel in Varanasi.

The singer alleged that after raping her, Vijay Mishra told his son and grandson to drop her home but both of them allegedly raped her before taking her back.

