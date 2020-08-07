MLAs’ phones were never tapped: Rajasthan Police

7th August 2020

Jaipur, Aug 7 : The Rajasthan Police on Friday clarified that they did not tap the phones of any MLA or MP.

“The allegation of recording conversations via intercom is fake and fictitious. The Rajasthan Police always act to prevent criminal activities and illegal phone tapping is a criminal act,” the state police said.

The statement came in the wake of purported documents going viral on social media, alleging phone tapping of about half a dozen MLAs in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel.

The calls of ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Arjun Bamania, and MLAs Rohit Bohra, Zahida Khan, Baljit Yadav and Virender Chaudhary were allegedly recorded between August 2 and August 4, the documents said.

In a press note, the Rajasthan Police termed the charges as utterly baseless, false and misleading.

The officials said that a typed list is also being circulated to spread false information and create confusion.

The Rajasthan Police also urged the public to not pay attention to such rumours being circulated on social media by some mischievous elements.

