MLAs poaching case: One more case booked against accused Ramachandra Bharati

Hyderabad: Ramachandra Bharati, one of the three suspects detained in the MLA poaching case, has been charged by the Banjara Hills police with defrauding individuals by possessing numerous Aadhaar and PAN identification proof cards.

In their plea, the Cyberabad Police and Pilot Rohith Reddy claimed that Bharati possessed several Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licences. While the unique number was the same for both Aadhaar and PAN, other information, such as the father’s name and the date of birth, varied. Bharati and his friends are currently being held on judicial remand.

Telangana High Court on Tuesday lifted the stay on the probe deferring investigation in the case lodged by Moinabad police in connection with the alleged attempts to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of huge sums of cash at a farmhouse.

While lifting the stay, the High court issued notices to the state and sought a counter affidavit from them by November 18 and directed them to update the progress of the investigation. However, the writ petition is kept pending and the petitioners are given the liberty to canvas their grievances to the court.

The court was dealing with the petition filed by the BJP state unit, which sought an investigation by an independent agency. The court issued notices to the union and state governments to respond.

The State police had challenged in the High Court, the ACB court’s rejection of its remand application and release of three persons accused of allegedly offering bribes to four TRS MLAs.

“At this stage, the court is not inclined to continue the interim orders deferring the investigation of FIR 455/2022 of Moinabad PS ( MLA poaching case).

On October 29, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court stayed the investigation into the case.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act were filed against the trio — Ramachandra Bharati, Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26 night