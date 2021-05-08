MLC Kavitha inaugurates 300-bed COVID isolation center at Calvary Temple

Hyderabad: In a bid to address the bed crunch in hospitals amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, a new isolation center has been set up in Hyderabad to tide over the crisis and start taking patients from Monday May 10.

MLC and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday inaugurated a Calvary temple COVID isolation centre in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital.

The Calvary temple founder Brother Satish decided to open their premises for the treatment of those COVID positive patients who belonged to the underprivileged background.

The facility has 300 beds, consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds with a staff of over 100 where COVID-19 patients will be quarantined and undergo treatment. It has been set up for the underprivileged section of the society and offers free treatment, medicine and food to the COVID positive patients taking treatment there.

Speaking on the occasion, K Kavitha congratulated and thanked brother Satish, Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital for their noble gesture swift initiative to cater to the needs of ailing needy and poor people.

Kavitha also made a plea to the media and to the people via media to be safe and be vigilant about the safety of others and requested people to adhere to COVID protocols and practice all the precautionary measures that have been laid down for protection against COVID-19.

Kavitha also took to Twitter to congratulate Brother Satish, Calvary Temple, Ankura Hospital, and Theresa Hospital. In a tweet, she said: “Congratulating Brother Satish of Calvary Temple who in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital have opened 300 bed Covid Isolation Centre for needy people in the premises of Calvary Temple. #COVID19”