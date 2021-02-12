MLC polls in TS, AP on March 14: EC

Hyderabad: Election Commission of India on February 11 announced polls schedule for four vacant MLC posts in two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As per the EC schedule the polls for two graduates and Teacher MLC posts each will be conducted on March 14.

While the polls to be conducted on March 14 , Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The EC said that the results of the polls to be announced after three days on March 17, the release added.

The graduate MLC polls for two seats in Telangana to be held for Hyderabad- Ranga Reddy- Mahabub Nagar and Warangal-Nalgonda and Khammam constituencies.

In AP the teacher MLC polls to be held for two seats of Krishna – Guntur and East-West Godavari districts constituencies.

The election commission has stated in its release that the notification for these will be issued on February 16.

Two graduate MLC posts in Tela fans s d two teacher MLC posts in Andhra Pradesh states are due to be elected.

Nominations by the candidates will be accepted by February 23, scrutiny on February 24 the EC release said.

The EC schedule gave time the candidates to withdraw their nominations by February 26.

As the notification to be issued on Feb 16, the candidates to be in the fray can file their nominations by the given date following all norms.

Source: NSS