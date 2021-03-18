MLC polls result: TRS candidates lead in both constituencies

Hyderabad: Candidates in fray from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) are currently leading in both the graduates’ MLC constituencies of Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, in the round of results announced so far.

In Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad, TRS candidate Surabhi Vanidevi, the daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, is currently leading with 1,044 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate N Ramachander Rao. While Vanidevi secured 17,429 votes, Ramachander stands second with 16,385, in the first round of results announced.

Independent candidate and former MLC Prof. Nageshwar is in the third position with 8,357 votes and Congress candidate Chinna Reddy is trailing behind with 5,101 votes.

In Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda too, TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is leading with 3,787 votes in the second round of results announced, over independent candidate and popular TV personality Teenmaar Mallanna. Rajeshwar Reddy secured 15,857 votes in the second round, while Mallanna is placed second with 12,070 votes.

Giving a tough fight is Prof. Kondandaram, who contested from his party Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) with 9,448 votes. BJP’s Premadhar Reddy and Congress’ Ramulu Naik stand behind with 6,669 and 3,244 votes respectively.

In the first round of votes announced in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, it was Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who was leading with 4,084 votes.

Counting for the elections held for the two vacant seats in the state legislative council is now underway. The first preference votes will be counted and will be ascertained for a majority. This will take over 24 hours. Any candidate securing 50 per cent of the total valid votes plus one first preference vote will get elected.

If that doesn’t happen, second preference votes will be considered for counting, and then the third preference votes. There would be an elimination process if none of the contestants get more than 50 per cent of the valid votes.

The elections were held on March 14 and while the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat witnessed 67.26 per cent of polling, the voter turnout was 76.41 per cent in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

The final result is expected later on Thursday evening or Friday.