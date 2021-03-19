MLC polls result: TRS leads in first preference votes from Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy took a clear lead in the first preference votes polled in the graduates’ constituency of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, with a total of 1,10,840 votes polled in his favour.

Reddy leads over the independent candidate and popular TV personality Teenmaar Mallanna with 27,550 votes. Mallanna secured 83,290 votes at the end of counting first preference votes.

In third place is Prof. Kondandaram, who contested from his party Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) with 70,072 votes. Kondandaram gave a tough fight in all rounds of counting, staying close behind Mallanna.

As many as 3,87,969 votes were polled in the constituency, of which 21,636 votes were invalidated in seven rounds of counting. With no clear 50 per cent votes polled in anyone’s favour, arrangements are being made for counting second preference votes.

For Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, counting is ongoing at Telangana State Warehousing Corporation warehouse at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda.

Meanwhile, in the counting of votes polled in Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad that is underway at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, TRS candidate and daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, Surabhi Vani Devi is currently leading with a meager 6,555 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao, at the end of five rounds of counting.

While Vanidevi secured 88,304 votes until now, Rao is close behind with 81,749 votes. Independent candidate and former MLC Prof. Nageshwar is far but is placed third with 42,604 votes. Counting in Hyderabad is going at a slow pace.