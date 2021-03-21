MLC polls: TRS party threatened graduate voters, alleges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that the ruling party leaders had threatened graduate voters to ensure their victory in the just concluded elections.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the BJP had registered a “moral victory” in the elections. He said that the people of the state were aware of the reasons behind the victory of the ruling party.

Claiming that the party’s percentage of votes has increased in the elections, he said that the increase in the vote percentage had led to fears among the ruling party leaders. He alleged that some political parties had worked to ensure the defeat of the BJP .

He alleged that CM KCR had spent sleepless nights due to the fears of the BJP. He mocked that the TRS party had won the elections by using the photo of congress party leader PV Narasimha Rao. He asked the ruling party leaders whether CM KCR won the elections for them or PV.

He alleged that CM KCR had distributed huge amount of money to win the elections. He asked the CM as to why he did not give the PRC to the employees in the year 2018.

He alleged that the CM had also threatened the employees union leaders that he would remove all employees unions like he did in the case of RTC employees if they didn’t vote for his party.